Creamfields 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

One of the world's pre-eminent electronic music festivals, Creamfields has a history of names like Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and Underworld. Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England.The Creamfields lineup and Creamfields tickets are below!

