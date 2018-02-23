     
 
Creamfields 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: August 23
End Date: August 26
Daresbury, UK
Europe
 
 
 
 

One of the world's pre-eminent electronic music festivals, Creamfields has a history of names like Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and Underworld. Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England.The Creamfields lineup and Creamfields tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Creamfields 2018 Lineup

WOMENS   MENS
     
RAVE    
 
     
