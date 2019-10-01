Creamfields 2019 is one of the world's pre-eminent electronic music festivals, with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

It has a history of names like Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and Underworld. It remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today.

It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. The confirmed Creamfield dates are August 22 - 25, 2019. These are the official dates.

