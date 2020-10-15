Creamfields 2020 is one of the world's pre-eminent electronic music festivals, with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It has a history of names like Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and Underworld.

Armin van Buuren is headlining Creamfields on the South Stage on 29th August!

The CONFIRMED Creamfields 2020 dates are August 27 - 30! It's a new weekend for the festival.

The previous Creamfields lineup had Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Chemical Brothers, deadmau5, Swedish House Mafia & Adam Beyer | Cirez D as headliners. Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Rezz, JAUZ, Testpilot, Nicole Moudaber, Malaa, Aly & Fila and more were also part of the lineup.

It remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England.

