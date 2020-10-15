     
 
Creamfields 2020
Start Date: August 27
End Date: August 30
Daresbury, UK
Europe
 
 
 
 

Creamfields 2020 is one of the world's pre-eminent electronic music festivals, with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It has a history of names like Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and Underworld.

 

2020 Creamfields tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

 

Armin van Buuren is headlining Creamfields on the South Stage on 29th August!

 

The CONFIRMED Creamfields 2020 dates are August 27 - 30! It's a new weekend for the festival.

 

 

 

The previous Creamfields lineup had Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Chemical Brothers, deadmau5, Swedish House Mafia & Adam Beyer | Cirez D as headliners. Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Rezz, JAUZ, Testpilot, Nicole Moudaber, Malaa, Aly & Fila and more were also part of the lineup.

 

It remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England.

 

The Creamfields 2020 lineup and Creamfields 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Creamfields tickets are on sale! Single-day, two-day, three-day and four-day tickets at the following levels: standard, silver and gold tickets.

 

The Creamfields map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2020 festival could be layed out

 

 


 

The Creamfields schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

The Creamfields 2020 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

