Dancefestopia 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Dancefestopia 2017
Start Date: September 7
End Date: September 10
Kansas City, Missouri
USA
 
 

Dancefestopia brings the lower Midwest a groove that they call the "Midwest's Ultimate Dance Music Festival." This will be the sixth Dancefestopia, and lineups in the past have focused on quality acts over big name headliners. The Dancefestopia 2017 dates are September 7 - 10. The Dancefestopia 2017 lineup is out and Dancefestopia 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dancefestoptia 2017 Video


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Dancefestopia video performances and live sets!
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to PlayDancefestopia 2017 Hype Video

Click to Play Dancefestopia 2017 Lineup

Click to Play Dancefestopia Aftermovie

Click to Play Dancefestopia: Excision

Click to Play Dancefestopia: RL Grime

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2017 Photos

Make Dancefestopia 2017 amazing!

Bassnectar wants YOU to check out the Dancefestopia 2017 lineup

 

The 2017 Dancefestopia could be your best weekend of the year

 

You can go BEASTMODE at Dancefestopia 2017

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2017 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Dancefestopia updates for 2017 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2017 Lineup

The Dancefestopia lineup for 2017

 
 
 
