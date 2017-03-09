     
 
Digital Dreams 2017
Start Date: July 7
End Date: July 8
Toronto, Ontario
Canada
 
 
 

The Digital Dreams music festival in downtown Toronto is an electronic music festival bigger than any other in Canada. It's located at Echo Beach. The Digital Dreams Festival 2017 dates are July 7 - 8. The Digital Dreams 2017 lineup is out and Digital Dreams 2017tickets are below!

 

 

 

Digital Dreams 2017 Community

Digital Dreams 2017 Photos

Get your crew together for Digital Dreams 2017!

 

 

 

 

Tickets

 

Digital Dreams 2017 Ticket Prices:

General Admission Tickets: $$$

VIP Tickets: $$$


 

Digital Dreams 2017 Lineup

Aly & Fila
Andy C
Anna Linoe
Baauer
Bondax
Crizzly
Delta Heavy
DJ Hanzel
Doctor P
Ekali
Green Velvet
Greg Gow
Infected Mushroom
Jamie Kidd
Jason Ross
Jax Jones
Loco Dice
Mark Oliver
Mark Sixma
Markus Schulz
MK
Orjan Nilson
Ryan Shepard
Saad Ayub
Shiba San
Thomas Jack
Troll Face
What So Not
 
www.digitaldreamsfest.ca
   
 
