EDC Las Vegas 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

EDC Las Vegas will make its eight landing in Sin City in 2018, putting on one of the biggest and most popular music festivals around. Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas for 2018 is the mecca of all Insomniac Events festivals, the biggest Electric Daisy Carnival of the year and the one which everyone travels to most often. Check out stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN and bassPOD (where deep deep bass is celebrated) as well as art, carnival rides & circus-like performances.There's been some speculation around a new location for the next one, but the expected EDC Las Vegas 2018 dates are June 15 - 17 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. These dates and location are unconfirmed by Insomniac at this point, so check back for updates. The EDC Las Vegas 2018 lineup and EDC Las Vegas 2018 tickets are below!

EDC Las Vegas 2018 changes will be announced on Sept. 6! "I've been doing a lot of thinking about EDC Vegas, and I'll be making a special announcement about some big changes soon. I promise it will be worth the wait!" - Pasquale Rotella There's talk of EDC Las Vegas 2018 moving to a new location and possibly even new dates. These are all rumors so far, but speculation is that Insomniac is looking into the new football stadium as a possible new location.