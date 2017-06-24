Electric Forest is exactly what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, being socially conscious and music. The musical styles are a mix of both electronic music and jam bands, with a diverse blend of EDM styles represented. The confirmed dates for Electric Forest 2017 are June 22 - 25 AND June 29 - July 2, making it the first time Electric Forest will be a two weekend festival! The Electric Forest 2017 lineup and Electric Forest 2017 tickets are below!

This festival happens this weekend! Check back for updates!