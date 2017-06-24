     
 
Electric Forest 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Weekend One: June 22 - 25
Weekend Two: June 29 - July 2
Rothbury, Michigan
USA
 
 

Electric Forest is exactly what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, being socially conscious and music. The musical styles are a mix of both electronic music and jam bands, with a diverse blend of EDM styles represented. The confirmed dates for Electric Forest 2017 are June 22 - 25 AND June 29 - July 2, making it the first time Electric Forest will be a two weekend festival! The Electric Forest 2017 lineup and Electric Forest 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

This festival happens this weekend! Check back for updates!

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2017 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Electric Forest updates for 2017 > JOIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2017 Photos

Electric Forest 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Getting crazy at Electric Forest

 

Space Jesus at Electric Forest 2017

Space Jesus at Electric Forest 2017

 

String Cheese Incident at Electric Forest 2017

String Cheese Incident at Electric Forest 2017

 

String Cheese Incident at Electric Forest 2017

String Cheese Incident at Electric Forest 2017

 

The Electric Forest 2017 experience should be stellar

The Electric Forest 2017 experience should be stellar

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric Forest 2017 Lineup

The Electric Forest weekend one lineup

The Electric Forest weekend one lineup

 

The Electric Forest weekend two lineup

The Electric Forest weekend two lineup

 
 
 
