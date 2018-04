FYF Fest is at Exposition Park in Los Angeles and includes a wide range of styles including indie rock, hip hop and electronic music. It's a late-summer jam in the sun! The FYF Fest 2018 dates are July 21 - 22. The FYF Fest 2018 lineup and FYF Fest 2018 tickets are below!

FYF Fest 2018 Tickets FYF Fest tickets are not on sale. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 6th at 12:00 PM PST!