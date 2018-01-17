     
 
Forecastle Festival 2018
Start Date: July 13
End Date: July 15
Louisville, Kentucky
USA
 
 
 

Forecastle Festival 2018 happens in Louisville at Waterfront Park, featuring indie rock and alternative music mixed with environmental activism and outdoor recreation for a weekend in the sun you'll never forget! Festival Organizer AC Entertainment brings local music alongside national & international acts to create a great all-around experience. The dates are July 13 - 15. The Forecastle Festival 2018 lineup and Forecastle Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The Forecastle Festival lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Forecastle Festival 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Forecastle Festival updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

 

 

Forecastle Festival tickets not on sale. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 10:00 AM EST!

 

 


 

Forecastle Festival 2018 Lineup


The Forecastle Festival lineup for 2018

 

GET TICKETS >
 
 
 
