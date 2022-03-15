Forecastle Festival 2022 features a lineup of indie rock and alternative music mixed with environmental activism and outdoor recreation for a weekend in the sun you'll never forget!
The previous Forecastle Festival was postponed until 2022, and there's some good news with that — the festival will now happen at new dates over Memorial Day weekend. This has been confirmed on the Forecastle Festival website.
The expected Forecastle Festival 2022 dates are May 27 - 30, if the festival opts for a Friday - Sunday approach as it's done in the past. Nothing concrete has been confirmed by the festival as of yet. Check back for updates.
With this being Memorial Day weekend tho, we have to ask the question of whether a fourth day will be added for Monday. Alternatively, some Memorial Day weekend festivals also run from Saturday through Monday as a three-day event, so the options are wide open on what Forecastle Festival might choose.
Festival Organizer AC Entertainment brings local music alongside national & international acts to create a great all-around experience.
The last Forecastle Festival lineup would have had Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant, The 1975, Tash Sultana, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Brockhampton, Umphrey's McGee, Jack Harlow, Gryffin and more if the festival had happened. There's no word yet on whether any of these will return for the 2022 event.
The Forecastle Festival lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!
