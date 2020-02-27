The Hangout Fest 2020 lineup has Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Illenium, Louis The Child, RL Grime, Jhené Aiko, The Head and The Heart and more! You can see the full Hangout Fest lineup farther below for a complete listing.

You can still get Hangout Fest 2020 tickets! You have options for General Admission, VIP & Super VIP tickets. Hit the Hangout Fest tickets section below for more details and access to tickets.

Hangout Fest 2020 has great indie rock, hip-hop and electronic music! You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico.

Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach! The Hangout Fest 2020 dates are May 14 - 17, at Gulf Shores in Alabama.

Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster Energy Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!

Hangout Fest is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Coachella.

The Hangout Fest 2020 lineup and Hangout Fest 2020 tickets are below!