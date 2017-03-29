Hard Summer 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

|
HARD Summer in Pomona provides a fresh look at today's electronic music scene with a vibrant festival for 2017. Sometimes called HARDfest, its venue is the Auto Club Speedway. The Hard Summer 2017 dates are August 5 - 6. The Hard Summer 2017 lineup and Hard Summer 2017 tickets are below!
Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Hard Summer video performances and live sets.
|Watch a video by clicking on a title below:
Make Hard Summer 2017 amazing
TheHard Summer 2017 dates are legit!
This could be you at at Hard Summer 2017
The Hard Summer lineup has not been announced yet.