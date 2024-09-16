Imagine Music Festival 2024

Get lost in transformative workshops focused for yoga and mindfulness, art installations, live painters and muralists, outdoor games and activities like Cornhole.
Last year's newly introduced location at Kingston Downs turned out to be the perfect setting for Imagine's imaginative paradise, thanks to its blend of untouched forests, expansive grasslands, scenic trails, and direct access to the riverfront.
You can also experience cirque acts and find great food and beverage options.
The Imagine Music Festival has a theme every year, the theme last year was “Aquatic.” Come back to find out what the 2024 theme is once it has been announced.
The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.
The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, Chris Lake, Dab the Sky, Dillon Francis b2b Knock2, Dom Dolla (Sunset Set), Jade Cicada, John Summit, NGHTMRE b2b Diesel, Rezz, Slander, Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, Subtronics b2b Ganja White Night, Sofi Tukker, Elderbrook, Kai Wachi, Nostalgix, Marauda, Vintage Culture, Boombox Cartel, Cloonee, Detox Unit, Dombresky, The Floozies, Dr. Fresch, Infected Mushroom (DJ Set), Matroda, Zomboy and more.
Imagine Music Festival is located in the rolling hills of Northwest Georgia, at Kingston Downs.
Check back for updates and predictions on the best imagine Music Festival lineup rumors.
The Imagine Music Festival lineup before that had for had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more.
The Imagine Music Festival lineup before last year had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Madeon, Liquid Stranger + Wakaan Takeover, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ghastly B2B Joyryde, Kayzo B2B Subtronics and more.