Imagine Music Festival 2024 combines a lineup of Electronic Music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get Dubstep, Electro, House Music, Techno and more!

The expected Imagine Music Festival 2024 dates are September 13 - 15, located at Kingston Downs in Atlanta, Georgia. These dates aren't confirmed, so check for updates!

Imagine Music Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels & prices. Hit the Imagine Music Festival tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Imagine Music Festival.

Over three days and nights, you’ll experience over 100 artists on four stages.

The Imagine Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Imagine Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

Get lost in transformative workshops focused for yoga and mindfulness, art installations, live painters and muralists, outdoor games and activities like Cornhole.

Last year's newly introduced location at Kingston Downs turned out to be the perfect setting for Imagine's imaginative paradise, thanks to its blend of untouched forests, expansive grasslands, scenic trails, and direct access to the riverfront.

You can also experience cirque acts and find great food and beverage options.

The Imagine Music Festival has a theme every year, the theme last year was “Aquatic.” Come back to find out what the 2024 theme is once it has been announced.

The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, Chris Lake, Dab the Sky, Dillon Francis b2b Knock2, Dom Dolla (Sunset Set), Jade Cicada, John Summit, NGHTMRE b2b Diesel, Rezz, Slander, Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, Subtronics b2b Ganja White Night, Sofi Tukker, Elderbrook, Kai Wachi, Nostalgix, Marauda, Vintage Culture, Boombox Cartel, Cloonee, Detox Unit, Dombresky, The Floozies, Dr. Fresch, Infected Mushroom (DJ Set), Matroda, Zomboy and more.

The Imagine Music Festival 2024 lineup & Imagine Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!

Imagine Music Festival is located in the rolling hills of Northwest Georgia, at Kingston Downs.

Imagine Music Festival Schedule 2024



The Imagine Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when its announced.