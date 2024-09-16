     
  <
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 
   
Imagine Music Festival 2024
Start Date: September 13
End Date: September 15
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 
 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 combines a lineup of Electronic Music & EDM with cirque-style artists and an aquatic fairytale. You get Dubstep, Electro, House Music, Techno and more!

 

The expected Imagine Music Festival 2024 dates are September 13 - 15, located at Kingston Downs in Atlanta, Georgia. These dates aren't confirmed, so check for updates!

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels & prices. Hit the Imagine Music Festival tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

 

IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Imagine Music Festival.

 

Over three days and nights, you’ll experience over 100 artists on four stages.

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Imagine Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

Get lost in transformative workshops focused for yoga and mindfulness, art installations, live painters and muralists, outdoor games and activities like Cornhole.

 

Last year's newly introduced location at Kingston Downs turned out to be the perfect setting for Imagine's imaginative paradise, thanks to its blend of untouched forests, expansive grasslands, scenic trails, and direct access to the riverfront.

 

You can also experience cirque acts and find great food and beverage options.

 

The Imagine Music Festival has a theme every year, the theme last year was “Aquatic.” Come back to find out what the 2024 theme is once it has been announced.

 

The festival is an aquatic fairytale with fantastic atmospheres, circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures and art installations to enhance the underwater experience.

 

The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, Chris Lake, Dab the Sky, Dillon Francis b2b Knock2, Dom Dolla (Sunset Set), Jade Cicada, John Summit, NGHTMRE b2b Diesel, Rezz, Slander, Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, Subtronics b2b Ganja White Night, Sofi Tukker, Elderbrook, Kai Wachi, Nostalgix, Marauda, Vintage Culture, Boombox Cartel, Cloonee, Detox Unit, Dombresky, The Floozies, Dr. Fresch, Infected Mushroom (DJ Set), Matroda, Zomboy and more.

 

 

The Imagine Music Festival 2024 lineup & Imagine Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

How can you get  Imagine Music Festival 2024 tickets? They come in a variety of levels & prices.

 

Hit the buttons for details on prices & access to tickets:

 

IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

Where is the location of Imagine Music Festival 2024?

 

Imagine Music Festival is located in the rolling hills of Northwest Georgia, at Kingston Downs.

 

Last year's newly introduced location at Kingston Downs turned out to be the perfect setting for Imagine's imaginative paradise, thanks to its blend of untouched forests, expansive grasslands, scenic trails, and direct access to the riverfront.

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 Media

 

Imagine Music Festival map

 

The Imagine Music Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024

 

What are you gonna wear to Imagine Music Festival 2024? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024

 

Check the status Imagine Music Festival tickets > SEE TICKETS

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024

 

Things are gonna get HOT at the 2024 Imagine Music Festival

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024

 

The Imagine Music Festival 2024 will have geat lineup of DJs to check out

 

 

2024 Imagine Music Festival map

 

The Imagine Music Festival venue map from a previous year, this could give some clues as to how the nxt one might be layed out

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 will be like this

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 tickets

 

Check back for updates Imagine Music Festival 2024 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 tickets

 

The expected magine Music Festival 2024 dates are September 13 - 15

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 lineup

 

Check back for updates on the Imagine Music Festival 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival Schedule 2024

 

The Imagine Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when its announced.

 

 

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival Lineup 2024

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when its announced.

 

 

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

Imagine Music Festival Tickets

 

Hit the buttons for details on prices & access to tickets:

 

IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival Lineup Rumors 2024

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best imagine Music Festival lineup rumors.

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival lineup

 

The previous Imagine Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, Chris Lake, Dab the Sky, Dillon Francis b2b Knock2, Dom Dolla (Sunset Set), Jade Cicada, John Summit, NGHTMRE b2b Diesel, Rezz, Slander, Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, Subtronics b2b Ganja White Night, Sofi Tukker, Elderbrook, Kai Wachi, Nostalgix, Marauda, Vintage Culture, Boombox Cartel, Cloonee, Detox Unit, Dombresky, The Floozies, Dr. Fresch, Infected Mushroom (DJ Set), Matroda, Zomboy and more.

 

 

 

 

Imagine Music Festival lineup

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup before that had for had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Ganja White Night, Gorgon City, Liquid Stranger, Madeon, San Holo, Subtronics, Andy C, Atliens, Blunts & Blondes, Said The Sky, Shiba San and more.

 

 

Imagine Music Festival 2024 lineup

 

 

The Imagine Music Festival lineup before last year had Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Kaskade, Gryffin, Madeon, Liquid Stranger + Wakaan Takeover, Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ghastly B2B Joyryde, Kayzo B2B Subtronics and more.

 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
  v
     
   
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     