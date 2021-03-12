     
 
Start Date: May 19
End Date: May 24
Buena Vista Valley, California
USA
 
 

Lightning In a Bottle 2021 is created by The Do Lab as both a music festival and a sustainability festival in Buena Vista Valley, California. It features a lineup of mostly electronic music as well as yoga, art, workshops and more.

 

The expected Lightning In A Bottle 2021 dates were May 19 - 24, but the festival has been postponed to May 2022 due to the pandemic.This has been confirmed on the LIB website. Check out the next Lightning In A Bottle here.

 

The update from Lightning In A Bottle organizers said “The experience of Lightning in a Bottle has always been about exploration, discovery, and connection. It’s all about being socially close, not distanced. It’s about very few rules and regulations, not a long list of guidelines. We have no intention of diluting the LIB experience, so we’ve made the decision the Lightning in a Bottle will not be returning this year.”

 

Lightning In A Bottle 2021 tickets are not on sale. Hit the Lightning In A Bottle tickets section below for details on prices and options.

 

Learn more about the LIB Experience incuding talks & discussions, workshops, health & healing, food & wellness workshops. You can learn about wellness from food workshops that talk about ancient and modern kitchen traditions.

 

The new Lightning In A Bottle location from the previous outing was Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area in Kern County; which had more grass, trees and coastline space.

 

The previous Lightning In A Bottle lineup would have included Kaytranada, Sylvan Esso, GRiZ, Purity Ring, Four Tet, Big Wild, Jon Hopkins, James Blake DJ set, Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers, DJ Shadow, Nina Kraviz, Bob Moses and more if the event had happened.

 

The Lightning In A Bottle 2021 lineup and Lightning In A Bottle 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Lightning in a Bottle tickets are not on sale.

 

 

The previous Lightning in a Bottle lineup for would have included Kaytranada, Sylvan Esso, GRiZ, Purity Ring, Four Tet, Big Wild, Jon Hopkins, James Blake DJ set, Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers, DJ Shadow, Nina Kraviz, Bob Moses and more.

