Live At Leeds 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Live at Leeds 2018 happens in a bunch of different venues, giving you the chance to jump to a number of hotspots to catch live music in a more intimate performance than a standard big festival. Best of all, you get to see rising indie artists just before they get huge, offering a prime chance to see them with a smaller audience!

Live At Leeds includes over a hundred artists including indie rock, indie pop, alternative rock, garage rock, dream pop, and more! This years headliners include Crca Waves, Peace, British Sea Power and The Horrors. The Live at Leeds lineup & Live at Leeds tickets are below!

Live At Leeds 2018 Photos

The best part of Live At Leeds is getting to see bands right as they're breaking big, but with a smaller crowd. Since Live At Leeds happens across a bunch of different venues, you get to club-hop and see many different places