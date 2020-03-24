Lollapalooza 2020 has offered an update on the status of the festival on Twitter. It says that Lollapalooza is still planning on having the event with all of the necessary safety measures, also offering “We will provide updates as soon as we can. Until then, please stay home and take care of yourself and each other.”

This is around the time that the Lollapalooza lineup is announced every year, so they wanted to get in touch with Lolla peeps to let them know whats going on.

The official Lollapalooza 2020 dates are July 30 - August 2. This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival as well as on the Lollapalooza website.

Lollapalooza 2020 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next Lollapalooza: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

Lollapalooza 2020 tickets will be available to purchase in General Admission, VIP, Platinum and Lolla Insider tickets for either weekend or single-day options. Find out more in the Lollapalooza tickets section below.

About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lolla experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the Lollapalooza lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

Last year was the first-ever Lollapalooza live stream, so hopefully that will be brought back in 2020. The Lollapalooza experience is second to none. To answer your basic questions, the Lollapalooza 2020 Festival Guide is second to none.

The last Lollapalooza lineup included The Strokes, The Chainsmokers, Hozier, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Janelle Monáe, Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Flume and Kacey Musgraves to name a few. Also see our Lollapalooza lineup rumors list farther below to see who might be showing up. Check back for updates on when the lineup announcement will be released.

The Lollapalooza 2020 Ticket Guide is a great place to get information on weekend and day tickets as well as Cabanas. Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.

The Lollapalooza 2020 lineup and Lollapalooza 2020 tickets are below!

Lollapalooza 2020 Tickets Lollapalooza tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets will be available to buy in General Admission, VIP, Platinum and Lolla Insider tickets for either weekend or single-day options.Check back for updates! Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets! BUY TICKETS

Lollapalooza 2020 Media What are you gonna wear to Lollapalooza 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Lollapalooza 2020 will be like this You can check out great new music at Lollapalooza 2020 Lollapalooza 2020 will have fresh new artists like Kacey Musgraves, who played the last event Lollapalooza 2020 dates are official! July 30 - August 2! Check back for updates on Lollapalooza 2020 tickets SEE TICKETS > The Lollapalooza 2020 lineup hasn't been released yet, check back for updates SEE LINEUP > Lollapalooza 2020 is your chance to get your festfam together 2020 Lollapalooza should be a wild ride Lollapalooza is one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening