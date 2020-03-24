Lollapalooza 2020 has offered an update on the status of the festival on Twitter. It says that Lollapalooza is still planning on having the event with all of the necessary safety measures, also offering “We will provide updates as soon as we can. Until then, please stay home and take care of yourself and each other.”
This is around the time that the Lollapalooza lineup is announced every year, so they wanted to get in touch with Lolla peeps to let them know whats going on.
About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lolla experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the Lollapalooza lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.
The last Lollapalooza lineup included The Strokes, The Chainsmokers, Hozier, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Janelle Monáe, Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Flume and Kacey Musgraves to name a few. Also see our Lollapalooza lineup rumors list farther below to see who might be showing up. Check back for updates on when the lineup announcement will be released.
The Lollapalooza 2020 Ticket Guide is a great place to get information on weekend and day tickets as well as Cabanas. Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.
Lollapalooza tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets will be available to buy in General Admission, VIP, Platinum and Lolla Insider tickets for either weekend or single-day options.Check back for updates!
Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!
The Lollapalooza lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. The last lineup included The Strokes, The Chainsmokers, Hozier, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Janelle Monáe, Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Flume and Kacey Musgraves to name a few. Also see our Lollapalooza lineup rumors list to see who might be showing up.
Check back for updates on when the lineup announcement will be released!
Lollapalooza Lineup Rumors
Lana Del Ray
Kendrick Lamar
Calvin Harris
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets!