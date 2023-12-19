Lollapalooza is the ultimate summer music festival in the U.S. It's at the hottest part the summer, centrally located in the country, and has all of the big genres you'd expect from a major music festival. All the best Indie, Hip-Hop, Electronic Music, And Alternative, Pop and more. They've got epic lineup curation and every year, their live stream is legendary. Lollapalooza 2024 is set for August 1 - 4. It's located in Grant Park in Chicago, a large urban park in the Loop community. It has stunning views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline. So what are the best Lollapalooza lineup rumors for the 2024 festival? There are a lot — lots of new music is recently released or will be out in the first half of 2024. Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup Rumors Some of the best lineup rumors for Lollapalooza so far include Foo Fighters, Chemical Brothers, Tame Impala, Drake, Nicki Minaj and more. A Lollapalooza 2024 Guide For You Hit the lineup rumor section in the Spacelab Lollapalooza 2024 Guide for the full list of who might be hitting the Lollapalooza stage. While you’re there, you can check out the rest of the Lollapalooza vibe with videos of past performances, ticket information, what the Lollapalooza experience is like and more. We'll keep you posted on the rumors and the real lineup when it’s released. Check out the Spacelab Music Festival Guide to stay current on all of the festivals you want to know about. Last year, the Lollapalooza lineup had major names like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow X Together, Noah Kahn, Louis The Child, PushaT, Rina Sawayama and a whole bunch more epic artists.