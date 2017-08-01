Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

|
Lollapalooza Berlin happens all weekend long, and here's the story for Lollapalooza Berlin 2017: one show with lots of after-show events happening in clubs around Berlin. About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages, with lots of after shows and late night partying. The Lollapalooza Berlin dates are Sept. 9 - 10. The Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 lineup and Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 tickets are below.
Aminé
Anne-Marie
AnnenMayKantereit
Bear's Den
Beatsteaks
Bomba Estereo
CRO
Django Django
Drunken Masters
Foo Fighters
Galantis
George Ezra
Hardwell
Kungs
London Grammar
Marshmello
Marteria
Martin Jensen
Metronomy
Michael Kiwanuka
Mike Perry
Mumford and Sons
NGHTMRE
Oliver Heldens
Phantogram
Rudimental
The Head and the Heart
The Vaccines
The xx
Two Door Cinema Club
Wanda