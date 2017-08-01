     
 
Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: September 9
End Date: September 10
Berlin, Germany
Europe
 
 

Lollapalooza Berlin happens all weekend long, and here's the story for Lollapalooza Berlin 2017: one show with lots of after-show events happening in clubs around Berlin. About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages, with lots of after shows and late night partying. The Lollapalooza Berlin dates are Sept. 9 - 10. The Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 lineup and Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 tickets are below.

 

 

 

 


 

Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

Aminé

Anne-Marie

AnnenMayKantereit

Bear's Den

Beatsteaks

Bomba Estereo

CRO

Django Django

Drunken Masters

Foo Fighters

Galantis

George Ezra

Hardwell

Kungs

London Grammar

Marshmello

Marteria

Martin Jensen

Metronomy

Michael Kiwanuka

Mike Perry

Mumford and Sons

NGHTMRE

Oliver Heldens

Phantogram

Rudimental

The Head and the Heart

The Vaccines

The xx

Two Door Cinema Club

Wanda
 
 
 
2017   2018
 
     
