Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Lollapalooza Berlin happens all weekend long, and here's the story for Lollapalooza Berlin 2017: one show with lots of after-show events happening in clubs around Berlin. About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages, with lots of after shows and late night partying. The Lollapalooza Berlin dates are Sept. 9 - 10. The Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 lineup and Lollapalooza Berlin 2017 tickets are below.



