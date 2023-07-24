Latitude Festival 2023 is one of the eclectic festivals, instead of being a traditional music festival it carves out a unique standing with music genres like electronic music, indie rock, indie pop and dance music alongside traditional sound like classical, world, jazz, country and folk music.

The expected Latitude Festival 2023 dates are July 20 - 23 in Henham Park, if the festival coninues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Latitude Festival tickets are not on sale. You can usually get Weekend tickets for adults, teens and children. Hit the Latitude Festival 2023 tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

The Latitude Festival lineup has hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Latitude Festival 2023 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The festival is done by Festival Republic, who also does Reading Festival and Leeds Festival. It's big and has more than music — you can dive into literature, theatre, art, comedy, dance, cabaret, poetry and politics.

You can check out great music across four different stages - the Obelisk Arena, the BBC Sounds Arena, the Sunrise Arena and the Lake Stage.

The previous Latitude Festival lineup had Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Maggie Rogers, Little Sims, Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Fonatinaes D≠C, Mahalia, The Afghan Whigs and more.

