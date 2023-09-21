     
 
Lost Lands 2023
Start Date: September 22
End Date: September 24
Thornville, Ohio, USA
 

Lost Lands 2023 is a music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. It has a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more.

 

Lost Lands 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Lost Lands is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme.

 

You're encouraged to “escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass.” If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!

 

The expected Lost Lands 2023 dates are September 22 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The Lost Lands lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lost Lands 2023 lineup section farther below for updates.

 

There's usually a Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival.

 

If you dig Lost Lands, you might also want to check out Bass Canyon.

 

The last Lost Lands lineup had Excision, Illenium, Rezz, Knife Party, LSDream, Modestep, Bear Grillz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Habstrakt and more

 

The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

 

Lost Lands tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button for details and access to tickets:

 

LOST LANDS 2023 MEDIA

 

 

Lost Lands map

 

The Lost Lands map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

 

Lost Lands Excision Throwback set

 

 

 

The new Excision Lost Lands Mix & Compilation

 

 


Lost Lands official trailer

 

 

 

Lost Lands 2023 will be like this

 

 

Will you be part of the tribal gathering that is Lost Lands 2023?

 

 

You can get your freak on at Lost Lands 2023

 

 


 

Performances at Lost Lands 2023 will be this intense

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOST LANDS LIVE STREAM 2023

 

The Lost lands livestream is happening on Twitch. WATCH LOST LANDS LIVE STREAM >

 

 

 

 

LOST LANDS schedule 2023

 

The Lost Lands schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

LOST LANDS 2023 LINEUP

 

The Lost Lands lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Lost Lands tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and tickets:

 

The previous Lost Lands lineup had Excision, Illenium, Rezz, Knife Party, LSDream, Modestep, Bear Grillz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Habstrakt and more top the list of performers.

 

 

 

The Lost Lands lineup before that included 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Spag Heddy and more.

 

 
   
 
