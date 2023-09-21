Lost Lands 2023 is a music festival created by Excision, aka Jeff Abel. It has a lineup of bass-heavy electronic music, including dubstep, trap, drum and bass, house, techno and more.
Lost Lands is an ancestral, tribal gathering of bassheads with a prehistoric theme.
You're encouraged to “escape the confines of the world outside and and find yourself in an immersive environment environment surrounded by dinosaurs, beats and bass.” If that doesn't sound like an incredible weekend festival experience in the late summer sun then I don't know what does!
Lost Lands 2023 dates are September 22 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
Lost Lands lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lost Lands 2023 lineup section farther below for updates.
Lost Lands livestream called Couch Lands, and it usually runs through the festival.
Bass Canyon.
Lost Lands lineup had Excision, Illenium, Rezz, Knife Party, LSDream, Modestep, Bear Grillz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diesel, Habstrakt and more
The festival happens at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.
The Lost Lands map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.
Lost Lands Excision Throwback set
The new Excision Lost Lands Mix & Compilation
Lost Lands official trailer
Lost Lands 2023 will be like this
Performances at Lost Lands 2023 will be this intense
The Lost lands livestream is happening on Twitch.
WATCH LOST LANDS LIVE STREAM >
The Lost Lands schedule will be posted here when it's announced.
The Lost Lands lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.
The Lost Lands lineup before that included 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Spag Heddy and more.