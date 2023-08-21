Bass Canyon 2023 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheatre and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.
The expected Bass Canyon 2023 dates are August 18 - 20, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Diesel, LSDream, Zomboy, Bear Grillz, Subtronics, Kayzo, SVDDEN DEATH and more.
Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.