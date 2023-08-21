     
 
Bass Canyon 2023
Start Date: August 18
End Date: August 20
The Gorge, Washington, USA
 
 

Bass Canyon 2023 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheatre and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.

 

Bass Canyon 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Bass Canyon tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

 

The Bass Canyon lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Bass Canyon 2023 lineup section below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Bass Canyon 2023 dates are August 18 - 20, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Diesel, LSDream, Zomboy, Bear Grillz, Subtronics, Kayzo, SVDDEN DEATH and more.

 

If you dig Bass Canyon, you might also want to check out Lost Lands .

 

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

 

The Bass Canyon 2023 lineup and Bass Canyon 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Diesel, LSDream, Zomboy, Bear Grillz, Subtronics, Kayzo, SVDDEN DEATH and more all top the lineup!

   
 
