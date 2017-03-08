     
 
Music Midtown 2016 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: September 16
End Date: September 17
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 

Music Midtown is an Atlanta music festival with indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta in Piedmont Park. It's usually a two-stage event with a focus on quality and a great weekend for a September music festival in the sun. The Music Midtown 2017 dates are Sept. 16 - 17. The Music Midtown 2017 lineup and Music Midtown 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Music Midtown 2017 News

Music Midtown 2017 Dates

Music Midtown 2017 Lineup

The Music Midtown lineup has not been announced yet.

 

Who do you want to see in the Music Midtown 2017 lineup?
 
www.musicmidtown.com
   
 
