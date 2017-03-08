|
Music Midtown is an Atlanta music festival with indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival in downtown Atlanta in Piedmont Park. It's usually a two-stage event with a focus on quality and a great weekend for a September music festival in the sun. The Music Midtown 2017 dates are Sept. 16 - 17. The Music Midtown 2017 lineup and Music Midtown 2017 tickets are below!
Make your Music Midtown 2017 experience amazing
Get Music Midtown 2017 updates by joining our community on Facebook
Score Music Midtown 2017 tickets
Follow our Instagram for Music Midtown 2017 updates
Who do you want to see in the Music Midtown 2017 lineup?
Get the latest Music Midtown news
Join our Facebook Event Group to get Music Midtown updates for 2017
Tell us who you want to see in the Music Midtown lineup!
Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Music Midtown video performances and live sets. Also check out our Music Festival Videos channel for music festival video coverage.
|Watch a video by clicking on a title below:
The Music Midtown dates for 2017 are legit
The Music Midtown lineup has not been announced yet.