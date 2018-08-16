The North Coast Music Festival 2018 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend in Union Park, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop!

The North Coast Music Festival dates are Aug. 31 - Sept. 2. These are the official and confirmed dates.

