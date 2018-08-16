     
 
Start Date: August 31
End Date: September 2
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 
 

The North Coast Music Festival 2018 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend in Union Park, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop!

 

Tickets are on sale now!

 

The North Coast Music Festival dates are Aug. 31 - Sept. 2. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The North Coast Music Festival 2018 lineup and North Coast Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2018 Media

North Coast Music Festival 2018 schedule

North Coast Music Festival 2018 schedule - Friday

 

North Coast Music Festival 2018 schedule - Saturday

 

North Coast Music Festival 2018 schedule - Sunday

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2018 Lineup

The North Coast Music Festival lineup for 2018!

 

Miguel, DJ Snake and Jamiroquai all headline! Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Snails, Vulfpeck, The Revivalists, Yellow Claw and Gramatik also top the lineup!

 

Who do you want to see in the North Coast Music Festival lineup?
