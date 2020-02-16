Outside Lands 2020 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now it clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage. Check back for updates on tickets and the lineup!
The last Outside Lands lineup included Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots as headliners; The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, Kygo, Anderson.Paak, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves and Lil Wayne also topped the list!
There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands runs wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.
The House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. The last House By Heineken lineup included 18 performers. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!
The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.
Hazy Little Lounge has all sorts of custom cocktails, beer and wine options to choose from! Escape the crowds for a dive into relaxation! Hazy Little Lounge is trippy fun w / body art, a photo wall, entertainment & more!
Outside Lands tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 AM PST for the Eager Beaver presale. They'll be available in General Admission, VIP and Golden Gate Club tickets. Local Shuttle passes will be available as well. Check back for updates!
Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.