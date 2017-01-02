     
 
Paradiso Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates | Prices | The Gorge | Rumors
Start Date: June 23
End Date: June 24
The Gorge, Washington
USA
 
 
 

The Paradiso Festival at The Gorge is a monster electronic music festival created by Live Nation and known as the “largest Electronic Dance Music event ever staged in the Pacific Northwest.” Imagine 20,000 people gathered in the mountains to celebrate EDM genres like electro, trance, house, and more. Epic. The confirmed Paradiso Festival 2017 dates are June 23 - 24. The Paradiso Festival 2017 lineup and Paradiso Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

Paradiso Festival 2017 News

Paradiso Festival 2017 Photos

Paradiso Festival 2017 Lineup

The Paradiso Festival lineup has not been announced yet.

 

Who do you want to see in the Paradiso Festival 2017 lineup?
 
www.paradisofestival.com
   
 
