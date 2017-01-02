Paradiso Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates | Prices | The Gorge | Rumors

|
The Paradiso Festival at The Gorge is a monster electronic music festival created by Live Nation and known as the “largest Electronic Dance Music event ever staged in the Pacific Northwest.” Imagine 20,000 people gathered in the mountains to celebrate EDM genres like electro, trance, house, and more. Epic. The confirmed Paradiso Festival 2017 dates are June 23 - 24. The Paradiso Festival 2017 lineup and Paradiso Festival 2017 tickets are below!
Who do you want to see in the Paradiso Festival 2017 lineup?
The Paradiso Festival lineup has not been announced yet.