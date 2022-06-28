Portola Music Festival 2022 is a new festival located in San Francisco with an electronic music and indie pop lineup. Portola Music Festival tickets offer you access to everything from a main stage to a 400,000 square foot warehouse to tents. All with the San Francisco skyline as a backdrop for the scenery.

Portola Music Festival tickets are on sale. Single-day tickets are $200, weekend tickets are $300 and weekend VIP tickets are at $775. Hit the Portola Music Festival 2022 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Portola Music Festival lineup has Flume, The Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, James Blake, Jamie xx, M.I.A., Charlie XCX, James Blake, Lane 8, Gorgon City, Peggy Gou, Fatboy Slim, Caroline Polacheck, Toro Y Moi, Caribou, Four Tet+Floating Points and more. Hit the Portola Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who’s performing. Check back for updates.

There are definite cross-over vibes from San Francisco’s defunct Treasure Island Music Festival. Festival organizers Goldenvoice also said that it inherits some of the spirit of the Portola Fest that happened in San Francisco in 1909. It’s near Dogpatch, on Pier 80.

“Portola Music Festival brings together new, buzzing electronic artists, metaverse pop stars, and legendary names all over the same weekend” said Goldenvoice in a statement.

Portola Music Festival is done by Goldenvoice, who also brings us Coachella, Hangout Fest and Cruel World.

