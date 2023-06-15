     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE        
 
 
 
 

 

   
First Weekend: April 15 - 17
Second Weekend: April 21 - 23
Indio, California, USA
 
 

Coachella 2023 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Coachella has grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year.

 

The Coachella lineup hasn't been announced yet, other than Frank OCean is slated to be one of the headliners. Hit the Coachella 2023 lineup section farther below for details, rumors and announcements. Check back for updates.

 

Coachella 2023 tickets are not on sale yet.  Tickets have been announced and will go on sale this week, Friday, June 17th at 10:00 AM PST. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

COACHELLA TICKETS

 

Get Coachella ticket presale information and prices here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

The CONFIRMED Coachella 2023 dates are April 15 - 17 and April 21 - 23. This has been confirmed on the Coachella website.

 

Come back here to watch the Coachella live stream. The livestream usually happens across three different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.

 

The previous Coachella lineup had Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Baby, Flume, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan The Stallion, Joji, Louis The Child, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Fatboy Slim and more. Hit the 2023 Coachella lineup section farther below for details. Check back for updates.

 

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

 

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

 

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.

 

The Coachella 2023 lineup and Coachella 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Coachella tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets have been announced and will go on sale this week, Friday, June 17th at 10:00 AM PST. Check back for updates on ticket prices, availability and waiting list information.

 

You need to register to get Coachella tickets, hit the Register button below to complete that process:

 

REGISTER FOR TICKETS

 

 

 

Typically in the past, there has been an initial run of early tickets that go on sale in May or June of the year before the festival, while the main ticket sale happens in January of the festival year after the lneup is announced. Tickets always sell out for weekend one immediately, weekend two sells out within a week or two.

 

Hit the buttons below for prices and access to tickets:

 

COACHELLA TICKETS

 

COACHELLA TICKETS

 

 

 

 

COACHELLA Live Stream 2023

 

Come back here to watch the Coachella livestream! The Coachella live stream usually happens via YouTube, the official streaming partner. The Coachella livestream usually happens across three different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.

 

 

Coachella Live Stream

 

 

In the second week of the previous Coachella festival, YouTube hosted a Coachella Curated live stream experience with artists stories, reprised performances form the previous weekend, artist commentary, documentaries and more. We'll have to see if the continue this in 2023!

 

 

Coachella SCHEDULE 2023

 

The Coachella schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Coachella Lineup 2023

 

Frank Ocean

 

The rest of the 2023 Coachella lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Coachella Lineup Rumors 2023

 

There are no good Coachella lineup rumors yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Coachella lineup 2023

 

The previous Coachella lineup had Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Baby, Flume, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan The Stallion, Joji, Louis The Child, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Fatboy Slim and more.

 

 

Coachella DAY PARTIES AND AFTER PARTIES 2023

 

Information on Coachella day parties and after parties will be listed here when they're announced.

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     