Coachella 2023 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Coachella has grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year.

The Coachella lineup hasn't been announced yet, other than Frank OCean is slated to be one of the headliners. Hit the Coachella 2023 lineup section farther below for details, rumors and announcements. Check back for updates.

Coachella 2023 tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets have been announced and will go on sale this week, Friday, June 17th at 10:00 AM PST. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The CONFIRMED Coachella 2023 dates are April 15 - 17 and April 21 - 23. This has been confirmed on the Coachella website.

Come back here to watch the Coachella live stream. The livestream usually happens across three different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.

The previous Coachella lineup had Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Baby, Flume, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan The Stallion, Joji, Louis The Child, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Fatboy Slim and more. Hit the 2023 Coachella lineup section farther below for details. Check back for updates.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.

Coachella tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets have been announced and will go on sale this week, Friday, June 17th at 10:00 AM PST. Check back for updates on ticket prices, availability and waiting list information. You need to register to get Coachella tickets. Typically in the past, there has been an initial run of early tickets that go on sale in May or June of the year before the festival, while the main ticket sale happens in January of the festival year after the lineup is announced. Tickets always sell out for weekend one immediately, weekend two sells out within a week or two.

The Coachella live stream usually happens via YouTube, the official streaming partner. The Coachella livestream usually happens across three different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens. In the second week of the previous Coachella festival, YouTube hosted a Coachella Curated live stream experience with artists stories, reprised performances form the previous weekend, artist commentary, documentaries and more.

The Coachella schedule will be posted here when it's announced.