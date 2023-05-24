Hangout Fest 2023 features great indie rock, hip-hop and electronic music. You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico! Hangout Fest also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

Hangout Fest 2023 tickets are on not sale. General Admission, GA+, VIP and Super VIP tickets are usually available. Hit the Hangout Fest tickets section below to see prices and get access to passes.

The Hangout Fest 2023 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Hangout Fest lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The expected Hangout Fest 2023 dates are May 19 - 21. This hasn't been confirmed yet, so check back for updates. We do know that Hangout Fest will happen in 2023 though, this has been confirmed on Twitter.

Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach!

Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster Energy Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!

Hangout Fest organizers said “beyond the music lineup, Hangout is a one-of-a-kind experiential festival featuring stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views, and plenty of activities for attendees including beach volleyball, disco skating at a full-sized roller rink, dance parties by the water and much more to be announced.” Check back for updates.

The last Hangout Fest lineup had Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala, Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown, Illenium, Jack Harlow, Zedd, Leon Bridges, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Louis The Child, Slander, The Head and more.

Hangout Fest is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Coachella.

The Hangout Fest 2023 lineup and Hangout Fest 2023 tickets are below!

Hangout Fest 2023 Media

The Hangout Fest schedule will be posted here when it's announced.