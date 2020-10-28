Railbird Festival 2020 dates have been confirmed in a tweet from the festival! The dates are August 22 -23! Tickets havn't been announced yet, but check for updates. Last time they were available in in General Admission, VIP and Superfecta levels .. all as weekend tickets.

The Railbird Festival 2020 is a celebration of music, bourbon and "equine" ... which also means live music, booze and horse racing! You can hit the tracks, get your drink on and catch some great live shows from a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and indie folk!

The last Railbird Festival lineup had The Raconteurs and Hozier as headliners; Brandi Carlisle, Tyler Childers, Old Crow Medicine show and Gary Clarke Jr. also topped the lineup. he 2020 event will return to The Grounds at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Railbird Festival usually has multiple stages ... so no mega-stage action where you have to watch from way out. They usually offer morning tours during the thoroughbred workouts and see some of the stable facilities. Foodies can experience the Keeneland Trackside Brunch & Tour and "intimate culinary experiences with renowned chefs." You can also get custom cocktails in the Saddling Paddock.

Consider Railbird Music Festival the latest in activity-focused music festivals — pairing music with a specified event like horses, cooking or snowboarding and skiing. Music festivals don't just have to be live concerts anymore ... why not have some other things to do, spread the love around a bit and give festival goers an incredible weekend experience?

A "railbird" is "a horse racing enthusiast known for sticking close to the action, hanging on the rail as each contender comes barreling down the track." There is off-track betting at railbird Festival.

Railbird Festival is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like Bonnaroo and Forecastle Festival.

Railbird Festival tickets are not on sale yet. Check back for updates! They're usually available in General Admission, VIP and Superfecta levels as weekend and single-day tickets.

The 2020 Railbird Festival dates have been confirmed! August 22 -23, check back for updates!