Railbird Festival 2021 is a celebration of music, bourbon and "equine" ... which also means live music, booze and horse racing! You can hit the tracks, get your drink on and catch some great live shows from a lineup of indie rock, indie pop and indie folk!
The previous Railbird Festival lineup would have had Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, The Head & The Heart, Young The Giant, The Decemberists, Whiskey Meyers & more. if the event had happened. The 2021 Railbird Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!
Railbird Festival usually has multiple stages ... so no mega-stage action where you have to watch from way out. They usually offer morning tours during the thoroughbred workouts and see some of the stable facilities. The Keeneland Trackside Breakfast & Tour and "intimate culinary experiences with renowned chefs." can be enjoyed by foodies. In the Saddling Paddock, you can even get personalized cocktails.
Consider Railbird Music Festival the latest in activity-focused music festivals — pairing music with a specified event like horses, cooking or snowboarding and skiing. Music festivals no longer need to be all live shows ... why not have some other things to do, spread the love around a bit and give festival goers an incredible weekend experience?
A "railbird" is "a horse racing enthusiast known for sticking close to the action, hanging on the rail as each contender comes barreling down the track." There is off-track betting at railbird Festival.