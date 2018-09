The Reading Festival 2019 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend!

Reading tickets tickets go on sale today (Friday)!

The confirmed Reading Festival dates are 23 - 25 August, 2019. These are the official dates!

The Reading Festival 2019 lineup and Reading Festival 2019 tickets are below!