The Rolling Loud Rotterdam lineup has Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Central Cee, Lil Uzi Vert, Gloria, Rema, Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, D-Block Europe, J.I.D., Latto, SFB and more. Plus five surprise Guests! More names will be announced, so check back for updates. Hit the Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2023 Lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.
The festival features a lineup of popular and up-and-coming Hip-Hop and rap artists, and is known for its energetic atmosphere and large crowds.
Rolling Loud Rotterdam Tickets
Hit the buttons below below for ticket prices and access to passes: