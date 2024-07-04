Rolling Loud Rotterdam 2024

The festival features a lineup of popular and up-and-coming Hip-Hop and rap artists, and is known for its energetic atmosphere and large crowds.
The previous Rolling Loud Rotterdam lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Central Cee, Lil Uzi Vert, Gloria, Rema, Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, D-Block Europe, J.I.D., Latto, SFB and more. Plus five surprise Guests! More names will be announced, so check back for updates.
The previous Rolling Loud Rotterdam lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Central Cee, Lil Uzi Vert, Gloria, Rema, Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, D-Block Europe, J.I.D., Latto, SFB and more. Plus five surprise guests! More names will be announced, so check back for updates.