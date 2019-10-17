SXSW Music 2019 is the gathering that shapes the rest of the year ... check out anybody who'll be somebody at SXSW Music in Austin, Texas. The lineup is HUUUGGE and features the best of American talent as well as international acts.

Wyclef Jean, Swervedriver, Amanda Palmer, HÆLOS and Thee Oh Sees top the the phase one SXSW Music lineup!

It's a week of shows, discussion panels, schmoozing, new bands, schmoozing, drunkenness while trying to schmooze, etc. Tickets are on sale now!

The full SXSW dates run from March 8 - 17, abd the SXSW Music 2019 dates are Mar. 11 - 17.

The SXSW Music 2019 phase one lineup and SXSW Music 2019 tickets are below!

SXSW Music 2019 Community

SXSW 2019 Keynote Speakers

A Shirley Manson & Lauren Mayberry conversation – Music Keynote

Marti Noxon – Film Keynote

Kevin Systrom (Instagram CEO and co-founder) – Interactive Keynote

SXSW 2019 Featured Speakers



FEATURED SPEAKERS:

Jason Blum in conversation with John Pierson (Entertainment Influencers)

Susan Fowler (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

Bjarke Ingels (Design)

Amanda Palmer (Making & Marketing Music)

Eli Pariser (Social & Global Impact)

Michael Pollan (Health & MedTech)

Douglas Rushkoff (Intelligent Future)

Ari Paul, Kyle Samani, Linda Xie with Robert Hackett (Blockchain & Cryptocurrency)

Joanna Shields (Intelligent Future)

Amy Webb (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

SXSW 2019 Early Deadline: Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:59PM PST ($35)

SXSW 2019 Final Deadline: Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 11:59PM PST ($55)

SXSW Music 2019 Tickets SXSW Music tickets are not on sale. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 1st. SXSW Music 2019 Ticket Prices Badge Type Through

Sept. 8 Through

Oct. 20 Through

Nov. 17 Through

Jan. 12 Through

Feb. 9 Walk-up Platinum $1,150 $1,250 $1,350 $1,450 $1,550 $1,650 Interactive $825 $925 $1,025 $1,125 $1,225 $1,325 Film $825 $925 $1,025 $1,125 $1,225 $1,325 Music $825 $925 $1,025 $1,125 $1,225 $1,325