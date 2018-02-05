     
 
Sasquatch! Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: May 25
End Date: May 27
Gorge Amphiteatre, Washington
USA
 
 
 

The Sasquatch! Festival takes place in the Gorge Amphitheater and features indie rock, alternative, electronic music and hip hop as well as comedy acts. It's a big festival weekend getaway with camping in the mountains!

 

The dates for Sasquatch! Festival 2018 are May 25 - 27. The Sasquatch Festival 2018 lineup and Sasquatch Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The Sasquatch! lineup is out!

 

 

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Sasquatch Festival updates for 2018

 

 

 

Sasquatch Festival tickets go on sale Feb. 10th!

 

Sasquatch! Festival Festival tickets are not on sale yet. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10:00 AM PST.

 

 


 

Sasquatch! Festival 2018 Lineup

Sasquatch! Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The 2018 Sasquatch! Festival lineup!
 
 
 
