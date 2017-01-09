Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017
Start Date: May 5
End Date: May 7
Atlanta, Georgia
USA
 
 

The Shaky Beats Music Festival comes right after its counterpart, Shaky Knees. It also happens in Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, and includes electronic music, hip-hop and indie rock for performers on three stages. The Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 dates are May 5 - 7. The Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 lineup and Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 Lineup

Alison Wonderland

Bad Royale

Bombox Cartel

Bonobo

Claude Vonstroke

Crywolf

Ephwurd

Flatbush Zombies

Flosstradamus

Galantis

Ganja White Night

Getter

Girl Talk

Gramatik

Grandtheft

GriZ

Haywyre

Illenium

Joyryde

Kaiydo

Kaskade

Little Dragon

Lost Kings

Mija

MuteMath (DJ Set)

Party Favor

RL Grime

Rezz

Slander

Slushii

Snails

The Chainsmokers

Vanic

Zeds Dead

 

Who do you want to see in the Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 lineup?
 
www.shakybeatsfestival.com
 
 
     
   
     
