Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

comes right after its counterpart, Shaky Beats Music Festival Shaky Knees. It also happens in Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, and includes electronic music, hip-hop and indie rock for performers on three stages. The dates are May 5 - 7. The Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 and Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 lineup are below! Shaky Beats Music Festival 2017 tickets
Alison Wonderland
Bad Royale
Bombox Cartel
Bonobo
Claude Vonstroke
Crywolf
Ephwurd
Flatbush Zombies
Flosstradamus
Galantis
Ganja White Night
Getter
Girl Talk
Gramatik
Grandtheft
GriZ
Haywyre
Illenium
Joyryde
Kaiydo
Kaskade
Little Dragon
Lost Kings
Mija
MuteMath (DJ Set)
Party Favor
RL Grime
Rezz
Slander
Slushii
Snails
The Chainsmokers
Vanic
Zeds Dead
