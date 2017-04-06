     
 
Shambhala Music Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: August 11
End Date: August 14
Salmo River Ranch, British Columbia
Canada
 
 

Shambhala Music Festival is an electronic music festival located at Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia. The intimate festival isn't sponsored by companies, it's grown organically over the years by farm owners Rick and Sue Bundschuh. The dates for Shambhala Music Festival 2017 are August 11 - 14. The Shambhala Music Festival 2017 lineup and Shambhala Music Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2017 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Shambhala Music Festival video performances and live sets.

Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Sub Focus Live at Shambhala Music Festival

Click to Play Shambhala - Day 4 - "Nightfall"

Click to Play Shambhala - Day 3 - "Breathe"

Click to Play Shambhala - Day 2 - "Beauties"

Click to Play Shambhala - Day 1 - "Arrival"

 

 

 

 

Shambhala Festival Photos

Shambhala Festival Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Shambhala Music Festival updates for 2017 > JOIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
   
 
