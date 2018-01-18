     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018        
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Start Date: March 17
End Date: March 17
Hong Kong
China
 
 

The Sónar Festival is a mashup of music and film and video, all rolled into one big multimedia festival. You get installation art, audiovisual concerts, and medialab presentations next to DJ sets, electronic music, film and more. It's the new media jet set in Asia!

 

Sonar Hong Kong 2018 happens at Hong Kong Science Park, a campus-like environment of 330,000 square metres geared for high-technology events. It can accommodate a lot of different kinds of stages.

 

Catch emerging artists & established artists, as well as avante-garde and experimental ideas, giving you a mixture of you know you like combined with a few good surprises too.

 

Sónar +D - Congress is a series of technology-centred events, with workshops, talks, an expo, virtual reality and new media for creative communities.

 

The Sónar Hong Kong date is March 17. The Sónar Hong Kong 2018 lineup and Sónar Hong Kong 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SÓnar Hong Kong 2018 Photos

Sónar Hong Kong 2018There's installation art, audiovisual concerts, and medialab presentations next to DJ sets, electronic music, film and more

 

Sónar Hong Kong 2018

Catch emerging artists & established artists, as well as avante-garde and experimental ideas

 

Sónar Hong Kong 2018

You get a chance to play with cool electronic equipment and try your hand at making music

 

Sónar Hong Kong 2018

Sónar +D is a series of technology-centred events, with workshops, talks, an expo, virtual reality and new media

 

Sónar Hong Kong 2018

It happens at Hong Kong Science Park, a campus-like environment of 330,000 square metres geared for high-technology events

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SÓnar Hong Kong 2018 Lineup

Sónar Hong Kong 2018
The Sónar Hong Kong lineup for 2018

 
 
 
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
 
USA   CANADA
     
UK   EUROPE
     
AUSTRALIA   ASIA
     
MUSIC   FILM
     
2017   2018
 
     
   
     
  Spacelab
Store		  
Spacelab Store
 
Shop the latest trending festival items & accessories you need! Get bohemian and festival fashion and Coachella style!
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
 
WOMENS   MENS
     
RAVE    
 
     
  Festival News  
 
 
The SLOSS MUSIC FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
The FORECASTLE FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
NOS Alive Added Snow Patrol & You La Tengo To The Lineup
 
BUNBURY MUSIC FESTIVAL Lineup Hive Hints Have Begun
 
The BOTTLEROCK FESTIVAL Day Lineups Are Out!
 
SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL Tickets Just Went On Sale
 
SOMETHING WONDERFUL Will Not Happen This Year
 
The Spring Awakening Lineup Clues Have Started
 
The Love Saves The Day Lineup Will Be Announced Soon
 
An Initial SÓNAR REYKJAVIK Lineup Is Out!
 
The CARNAVAL DE BAHIDORA Lineup Is Out!
 
     
   
     
  FOLLOW SPACELAB  
 
         
Facebook   Instagram   Twitter
         
 
     
  Recently Updated Events  
     
 
 
Boston Calling 2018
Governors Ball 2018
Coachella 2018
Laneway Festival 2018
Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     