The Sónar Festival is a mashup of music and film and video, all rolled into one big multimedia festival. You get installation art, audiovisual concerts, and medialab presentations next to DJ sets, electronic music, film and more. It's the new media jet set in Asia!

Sonar Hong Kong 2018 happens at Hong Kong Science Park, a campus-like environment of 330,000 square metres geared for high-technology events. It can accommodate a lot of different kinds of stages.

Catch emerging artists & established artists, as well as avante-garde and experimental ideas, giving you a mixture of you know you like combined with a few good surprises too.

Sónar +D - Congress is a series of technology-centred events, with workshops, talks, an expo, virtual reality and new media for creative communities.

The Sónar Hong Kong date is March 17. The Sónar Hong Kong 2018 lineup and Sónar Hong Kong 2018 tickets are below!

SÓnar Hong Kong 2018 Photos

