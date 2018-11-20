Sunset Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

|
Sunset Music Festival in Tampa is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more. The confirmed 2018 Sunset Music Festival dates are May 26 - 27 at Raymond James Stadium! The Sunset Music Festival 2018 lineup and Sunset Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!
How to get Sunset Music Festival 2018 tickets
Join our Facebook Event Group to get Sunset Music Festival updates for 2018
Make Sunset Music Festival 2018 amazing!
Sunset Music Festival will be an incredible weekend of music and color
The 2018 Sunset Music Festival will be an amazing weekend in the sun
Sunset Music Festival 2018 tickets are are not on sale yet
Sunset Music Festival is a great chance to listen to new music
Sunset Music Festival 2018 will feature mostly electronic music
Check back for Sunset Music Festival ticket updates
Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Sunset Music Festival video performances and live sets.
|Watch a video by clicking on a title below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Sunset Music Festival 2018 lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for lineup rumors and updates!