Sunset Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: May 26
End Date: May 27
Tampa, Florida
USA
 
 

Sunset Music Festival in Tampa is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more. The confirmed 2018 Sunset Music Festival dates are May 26 - 27 at Raymond James Stadium! The Sunset Music Festival 2018 lineup and Sunset Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Sunset Music Festival Festival tickets are not on sale. Tickets go on sale Dec. 8th at 10:00 AM EST.

 


 

Sunset Music Festival 2018 Lineup

The Sunset Music Festival 2018 lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for lineup rumors and updates!

 
 
 
     
