Sunset Music Festival 2024
Start Date: May 25
End Date: May 26
Tampa, Florida
USA
 
 
 

Sunset Music Festival 2024 is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more. Tickets are on sale.

 

The expected Sunset Music Festival 2024 dates are May 25 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous festival. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

We do know there will be a Sunset music Festival in 2024 tho, this has been confirmed of the festivals social media.

 

It's location is the North Lot of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

 

Sunset Music Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Sunset Music Festival tickets button below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

The Sunset Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Sunset Music Festival 2024 lineup farther below fo a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend.

 

The past Sunset Music Festival lineup had Rezz, Bernzikial, Blunts and Blondes, Kai Wachi, Kayzo, Audien, Chris Lake, Slander, Zomboy, Bear Grill and more.

 

The Sunset Music Festival 2024 lineup and Sunset Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The previous Sunset Music Festival lineup had Rezz, Bernzikial, Blunts and Blondes, Kai Wachi, Kayzo, Audien, Chris Lake, Slander, Zomboy, Bear Grill and more.

 

 

The Sunset Music Festival lineup before that had had Illenium, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Gryffyn, Liquid Stranger, Dillon Francis, Malaa, Tchami, Oliver Heldens, Borgore, Adventure Club, Gorgon City, Chris Lorenzo and more.

