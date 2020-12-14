     
 
Tomorrowland 2020
First Weekend: July 17 - 19
Second Weekend: July 24 - 26
Boom, Belgium
Europe
Tomorrowland 2020 tickets registration is now open!

 

Tomorrowland 2020 has a lineup of the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more. Check back to see when Tomorrowland 2020 tickets will go on sale!

 

The Tomorrowland 2020 dates have been confirmed! They are July 17 - 19 AND July 24 - 26! This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and on the Tomorrowland website.

 

It's a huge music festival in Boom, Belgium; it's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. It's known for exquisite stage production and a high-end experience in all aspects of the festival. You can even create your own Tomorrowland account at their website to manage your details.

 

There's also the legendary Tomorrowland livestream, which offers more video of performances than any other festival in the world. In addition to that, the Tomorrowland live stream is also offered afterwards in the form of archived video on their YouTube channel!

 

II's Tomorrowland Belgium, The Reflection of Love. Learn more about the Tomorrowland Experience including Dreamville, Global Journey and practical information to help you prepare for your adventure.

 

The last Tomorrowland lineup had Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Fedde Le Grand, Kölsch, A$AP ROCKY, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nina Kraviz, Camelphat, Zeds Dead, Charlotte De Witte, Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila and Martin Garrix to name a few. Check back for updates on when the Tomorrowland lineup announcement will be released!

 

Also check out Tomorrowland Winter for an another incarnation of the festival that happens in winter.

 

The Tomorrowland 2020 lineup and Tomorrowland 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Tomorrowland tickets have been announced! Registration is open now through Jan. 31. See below for on sale dates for the presale and the worldwide sale, and access to tickets!

 

 

REGISTER FOR TICKETS

 

 

Global Journey Travel Packages
Saturday January 18th 2020, 17h00 CET

 

 

WorldWide Pre-Sale
Saturday January 25th 2020, 17h00 CET

 

 

WorldWide Ticket Sale
Saturday February 1st 2020, 17h00 CET

 

 

* Each ticket comes with a surprise ticket! What type of surprise ticket you have will not be revealed to you until a few days before the festival.

 

 

Tomorrowland 2020 Media


 

Tomorrowland 2020 teaser video

 

 

 

Tomorrowland 2020 will be like this

 

 

The official 2020 Tomorrowland dates are July 17 - 19 AND July 24 - 26!

 

 

 

People will come from all over the world for Tomorrowland 2020

 

 

Tomorrowland 2020: Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever

 

 

Tomorrowland 2020 can be your funnest festival weekend of the year

 

 

 

Check back for updates on the 2020 Tomorrowland lineup

 

 

 

Tomorrowland 2020 has the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more

 

 

Check back for updates on 2020 Tomorrowland tickets

 

 

 

The Tomorrowland schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Tomorrowland Lineup 2020

 

The Tomorrowland lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. The previous Tomorrowland lineup had Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Fedde Le Grand, Kölsch, A$AP ROCKY, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nina Kraviz, Camelphat, Zeds Dead, Charlotte De Witte, Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila and Martin Garrix to name a few.

 

 

Check back for updates on when the Tomorrowland lineup announcement will be released!
 
