Ultra Japan 2022 is a Japanese version of the Ultra Music Festival, featuring a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It’s located in Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park II.

It's a hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for music, experimentation, and partying. Swimming pools, worldwide DJ's, and party people gather in Tokyo, Japan for the ultimate music festival.

The CONFIRMED Ultra Japan dates are September 17 - 18, 2022. This has been confirmed on the Ultra Music Festival Japan website.

The previous Ultra Japan lineup included Afrojack, Dash Berlin, DJ Snake, Galantis, Pendulum, Steve Aoki, Kayzo, Infected Mushroom and more.

Check back here to watch the Ultra Japan livestream during the festival weekend.

Also check out Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Ultra Europe.

The Ultra Japan 2022 lineup and Ultra Japan 2022 tickets are below!

The 2022 Ultra Japan will be like this

The Ultra Japan schedule will be posted here when it's announced.