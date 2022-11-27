 
Ultra Music Festival Europe 2022
Start Date: July 8
End Date: July 10
Split, Croatia, Europe
 

Ultra Europe 2022 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra Europe 2022 will be three days of music, beach parties and sun!

 

The Ultra Europe lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ultra Music Festival Europe 2022 lineup section farther below for updates. Check back to see who's performing when the lineup is announced.

 

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2022 tickets for tier one are on sale! They’re available in General Admission and VIP tickets. Beachville camping packages are also available. Hit the Ultra Music Festival Europe tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

 

The official Ultra Europe 2022 dates are July 8 - 10, in Split, Croatia. This has been verified on the Ultra Music Festival Europe website.

 

Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladeži. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.

 

It happens on the Adriatic coast for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. There are four amazing destinations: Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis. You can watch the Ultra livestream to see performances.

 

The last Ultra Europe lineup would have had Above & Beyond, Charlotte de Witte, Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Marshmello, Pendulum Trinity, DJ Snake, Richie Hawtin and more. It will be interesting to see what names pop up in the lineup for the 2022 Ultra Europe.

 

Also check out Ultra Music Festival in Miami to see what other Ultra events are like worldwide.

 

The 2022 Ultra Europe lineup and 2022 Ultra Europe tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Europe 2022 tickets for tier one are on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP tickets. Beachville camping packages are also available.

 

 

The Ultra Music Festival Europe schedule for 2022 will be posted here when it is announced.

 

 

 

The Ultra Music Festival Europe lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The last Ultra Music Festival Europe lineup would have had Above & Beyond, Charlotte de Witte, Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Marshmello, Pendulum Trinity, DJ Snake, Richie Hawtin and more.

 

 

 

