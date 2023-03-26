Ultra 2023 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2023 will be three days of music, pool parties and sun!

Ultra Music Festival 2023 tickets are not on sale. General Admission, Premium General Admission and VIP tickets are usually available. Hit the Ultra Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

The Ultra lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ultra Music Festival 2023 lineup farther below for a complete list of who’s performing.

The expected Ultra 2023 dates are March 24 - 26, in Miami. This is if the festival haapens on its usual weekend. These dates haven't been confirmed, so check back for updates.



Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival this year: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.

Ultra Miami 2023 stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Main Stage, Live Stage, Carl Cox Megastructure, Worldwide Stage, UMF Radio Stage and Oasis.

The last Ultra lineup had Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake and more.

Also check out Ultra Music Festival Europe and Ultra Australia to see what other Ultra events are like worldwide.

The Ultra 2023 lineup and Ultra 2023 tickets are below!

<

Come back here to watch the Ultra Music Festival livestream. Watch performances from the Main Stage, RESISTANCE Megastructure, Live Stage and Worldwide Stage, and a special ASOT stream on Friday.

Ultra Music Festival RESISTANCE livestream

Ultra Live Stream Schedule

Friday, March 25: 3:30 PM to 12:00 AM (EST)

Saturday, March 26: 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM (EST)

Sunday, March 27: 3:00 PM to 10 PM (EST)