Ultra Music Festival 2023

Ultra 2023 is a tropical hook up of
electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2023 will be three days of music, pool parties and sun!
The expected Ultra 2023 dates are March 24 - 26, in Miami. This is if the festival haapens on its usual weekend. These dates haven't been confirmed, so check back for updates.
Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.
Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival this year: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.
Ultra Miami 2023 stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Main Stage, Live Stage, Carl Cox Megastructure, Worldwide Stage, UMF Radio Stage and Oasis.
The Ultra Music Festival lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.
The last Ultra lineup had Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum, Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha & John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, Kshmr [The Live Experience], Krewella and more.