Ultra Music Festival 2021

Ultra 2021 is a tropical hook up of
electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2021 will be three days of music, pool parties and sun!
The last Ultra lineup would have had Flume, Gessafelstein, Gryffin, Laserface by Gareth Emery, Madeon, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker and Zedd, Adam Beyer | Cirez D, Amelie Lens, Armin Van Buuren, Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz and more. It will be interesting to see what names pop up in the lineup for the 2021 Ultra.
Ultra 2021 Miami stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Resistance Island, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more.
