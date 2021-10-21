 
Ultra Music Festival 2021
Start Date: March 26
End Date: March 28
Miami, Florida, USA
 

Ultra 2021 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2021 will be three days of music, pool parties and sun!

 

The official Ultra 2021 dates are March 26 - 28, in Miami. This has been verified on Twitter and on the Ultra Music Festival website.

 

Ultra Music Festival 2021 tickets are not available yet, check back for updates as time unfolds. Hit the Ultra Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

 

The last Ultra lineup would have had Flume, Gessafelstein, Gryffin, Laserface by Gareth Emery, Madeon, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker and Zedd, Adam Beyer | Cirez D, Amelie Lens, Armin Van Buuren, Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz and more. It will be interesting to see what names pop up in the lineup for the 2021 Ultra.

 

Ultra 2021 Miami stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Resistance Island, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more.

 

Also check out Ultra Music Festival Australia and Ultra Europe to see what other events are like worldwide.

 

The Ultra 2021 lineup and Ultra 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The Ultra Music Festival schedule for 2021 will be posted here when it is announced.

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2021 Lineup


Ultra Music Festival Lineup

 

The last Ultra Music Festival lineup had Flume, Gessafelstein, Gryffin, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker and Zedd, Adam Beyer | Cirez D, Amelie Lens, Armin Van Buuren, Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz and more scheduled to perform. Check back for 2021 Ultra lineup updates!

 

 

