Ultra 2022 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2022 will be three days of music, pool parties and sun!

The official Ultra 2022 dates are March 25 - 27, in Miami. This has been verified on the Ultra Music Festival website.



Ultra Music Festival 2022 tickets are not available yet, check back for updates as time unfolds. Hit the Ultra Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park.

The last Ultra lineup would have had Flume, Gessafelstein, Gryffin, Laserface by Gareth Emery, Madeon, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker and Zedd, Adam Beyer | Cirez D, Amelie Lens, Armin Van Buuren, Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz and more. It will be interesting to see what names pop up in the lineup for the 2022 Ultra.

Ultra 2022 Miami stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Resistance Island, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more.

Also check out Ultra Music Festival Australia and Ultra Europe to see what other events are like worldwide.

The Ultra 2022 lineup and Ultra 2022 tickets are below!