Ultra Music Festival 2022 tickets are available in General Admission, Premium General Admission and VIP ticket levels.

The phase one Ultra lineup is out and includes Alison Wonderland, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker and more. Hit the Ultra Music Festival 2022 lineup farther below for a complete list of who’s been announced so far.

Ultra 2022 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2022 will be three days of music, pool parties and sun.

The official Ultra 2022 dates are March 25 - 27, in Miami. You can experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

Ultra 2022 Miami stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Resistance Island, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more.

You can find out more in the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival 2022 Guide, and see more music Festivals in the Spacelab Music Festival Guide.