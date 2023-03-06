ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM 2023

There's also archived video performances, so come back during and after the festival to catch full-length performances as Ultra Music Festival live sets.
Ultra Music Festival is a hook up of
electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! You can watch the live stream right here, every year.
Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra is three days of music, pool parties and sun!
There's Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Ultra Europe and Ultra Japan as the main big festivals. There's also Abu Dhabi, South Africa and other great festivals that Ultra produces. Last but not least, there's a handful of Road To Ultra events every year.
The live stream is happening in the player above. The dates run from March 24 - 26 for Ultra Miami and July 7 - 9 for Ultra Europe. There will be live sets, interviews and recaps. The live stream is free, all you have to do is watch in the players farther above.