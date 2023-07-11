Ultra Music Festival Europe 2023

Ultra Europe 2023 is a tropical hook up of
electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra Europe 2023 will be three days of music, beach parties and sun!
Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladeži. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.
It happens on the Adriatic coast for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. There are four amazing destinations: Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis. You can watch the Ultra Europe livestream to see performances.
The last Ultra Europe lineup had Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, DJ Snake, HARDWELL, Anna, Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Martin Garrix, Adam Beyer and more.