Ultra Europe 2023 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra Europe 2023 will be three days of music, beach parties and sun!

The Ultra Europe lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ultra Europe 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2023 tickets will go on sale this Thursday, July 14. They’re usually available in General Admission and VIP tickets. Beachville camping packages might be available. Hit the Ultra Music Festival Europe tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

The CONFIRMED Ultra Europe 2023 dates are July 7 - 9, located in Split, Croatia. This has been verified on the Ultra Europe website.

Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladeži. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.

It happens on the Adriatic coast for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. There are four amazing destinations: Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis. You can watch the Ultra Europe livestream to see performances.

The last Ultra Europe lineup had Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, DJ Snake, HARDWELL, Anna, Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Martin Garrix, Adam Beyer and more.

Come back here during the festival weekend to watch the Ultra Europe live stream.

