Veld Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: August 4
End Date: August 5
Toronto, Ontario
Canada
 
 
 

VELD Music Festival in Toronto is a weekend affair that includes big names in the electronic music world. Check out electronic dance music and hip-hop music! Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience. The VELD Music Festival 2018 dates are August 4 - 5! The VELD Music Festival 2018 lineup and VELD Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2018 Photos

Veld Music Festival aftermovie

 

Veld Music Festival 2018 dates are official!

 

Check out electronic dance music and hip-hop music

 

Veld Music Festival: The Girls

 

Veld Music Festival: Butt Cleavage

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival tickets are not on sale yet. Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 1st.

 

 


 

Veld Music Festival 2018 Lineup


The Veld Music Festival lineup for 2018 so far. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Veld Music Festival lineup?
